An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and Iredell County community leaders hope that plans to address addiction issues throughout the county can save both lives and dollars.

Leaders from all around the county met at the N.C. Cooperative Extension on Monday with North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein to discuss how they are attacking the opioid crisis, as well as plans on how they will use the funds secured in a settlement that the attorney general negotiated.

Whether striving for prevention from an early age or dealing with the issue once adults find themselves suffering from addiction, they hope funds received from a national opioid settlement can play a role in saving lives and money going forward for the county.

Stein was a lead negotiator in a $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors — Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — and Johnson & Johnson in 2021. For Iredell County, that translates to $13,629,253 over an 18-year period; in 2022, that payment was $523,542.

Those funds go toward addressing the opioid crisis, which the county is doing in the form of youth substance misuse prevention, which Norma Rife said can lead to between an $8 to $36 return on investment by targeting younger people before they develop addictions.

“You can’t put a dollar value on the losses American families have suffered due to the addiction and overdose crisis. A life lost to overdose is not acceptable,” Rife said. She is the director of public health development in Iredell County. “On a more positive note, we are really excited to have the opportunity to use some of these opioid settlement funding dollars for youth prevention programming.”

As they strive to prevent, they also spoke on the need to address issues as they occur as well. The addiction to opioids can begin with a prescribed medication, before becoming an addiction and leading to illegal activity. Whether addressing physical or mental health, the need was readily apparent to the elected leaders, health care providers, law enforcement and criminal justice representatives there.

“If we can people overcome their addiction, we can dramatically reduce crime,” Stein said during the question and answers portion of the opioid resource event. “Making sure we can do everything we can to get health care can actually reduce the criminal justice expenses we all incur.”

Leaders like Bert Connolly, both the head of the Iredell County Detention Center and a county commissioner, spoke about how he sees the effects at the county jail as people.

“People that get on this track — we’ve got plenty of mechanisms out here to help these people. But it comes to a point where we have to ask, ‘how much can we help these people’?” Connolly said. “These people also need to grow up, get up in the morning, put their shoes on, go to work, get a job and be productive citizens. We can’t continue the course we are on. We see it each and every day.”

“We’ve got to face this thing with several prongs hitting it at the same time, and that includes law enforcement.”

Capt. Richard Adams with the detention center said part of the issue with finding help for inmates after they leave is that many treatment facilities don’t want to deal with those facing pending criminal charges.

“The community could get stronger in recognizing that people who do have problems, they’re going to have criminal charges associated as well. We have to combat everything,” Adams said.

Adams said the detention center will use funds distributed to it to have a liaison from Daymark Recovery Services and a part-time position for peer support.

Blair Richey, director of the county’s emergency medical services, said the funds they received will allow them to expand many of the services they already offer, as well as increased training.

Whichever one of the prongs end up involved, Rife and others spoke to the need to make sure departments and organizations were filling in gaps and not overlapping services for the public. Whether it be emergency medical services providing naloxone to an overdosing victim, addiction support groups working with individuals, or law enforcement dealing with the secondary and tertiary effects of addiction, the hope is the combined effort can drive addiction rates down.

“You have different agencies with different roles, and serve different individuals. Some of us do touch the same individuals, but you have specialties, entities with special services, and special programs,” Rife said. “Most of us know where to send an individual for what they need in order to help that person have their optimal life.”

There were 35 deaths in Iredell County attributed to overdoses from opioids in 2021, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.