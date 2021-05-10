Oreo
Oreo is a 10 week old beagle/Australian shepherd/collie mix who is sweet and loving and looking for her furever home.... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Members of local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wards gathered at the Fibrix warehouse on Bucks Industrial Park Drive with a simple goal in mind: Help others in need.
- Updated
Now more than ever, with the weather warming up as summer quickly approaches, the residents of Mooresville who have been cooped up for the bet…
- Updated
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 22-28. …
Consider the brakes applied.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners, in a 5-1 vote on Monday, postponed action on an utility extension request for a planned 220 single-fam…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 25-May 1.
- Updated
The grand opening for the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park will be held June 5 and will be a day to not only commemorate the life o…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 29-May …
A high speed chase ended with the arrests of two women on narcotics charges.