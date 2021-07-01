 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Otto

Otto

Otto

View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), June 17-23
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), June 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Bobcat attacks NC man unloading groceries outside his home. 'He had me face down'
State and Regional News

Bobcat attacks NC man unloading groceries outside his home. 'He had me face down'

Jun. 25—A North Carolina man was unloading groceries when a growl warned him something was near his car. As he heard the noise and saw his chickens scatter, Scott Jackson told news outlets he spotted a bobcat in his Moore County driveway. That's when the animal reportedly climbed onto his back and took him down. "He had me face down in the carport," Jackson said about the encounter earlier ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics