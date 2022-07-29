Tags
Serenity House, the only comfort care home in North Carolina, announced Tuesday that it would permanently close its home in Mooresville at the…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 7-16.
A 25-year-old Mooresville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Tuesday night on Faith Road.
In the race for two seats on the Mooresville Board of Commissioners, Tommy DeWeese received 112 votes or 46.28% to best Kevin Kasel for the Wa…
Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be hosting gospel pianist David Musselman in concert Aug. 6. Doors will open for seating at 6:1…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 7-16. For more information regarding specific plots of…
As a second grader, Kaitlyn Dorroh attended a summer camp called Author Squad. Following the two weeks she spent at the camp, she excitedly ex…
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 7-16.
The Volunteer Auxiliary of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center held a special ceremony to recognize its Hospital Liaison and Network Director …
Participants who typically napped during the day were 12% more likely to develop high blood pressure and 24% more likely to have a stroke compared with people who never napped.