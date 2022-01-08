Oubre, Hornets set franchise record for 3s, rout Pistons

A seven-year NBA veteran, Oubre is averaging a career-high 16.2 points per game in his first season with the Hornets and is shooting a 36.7% from beyond the arc, also a personal best.

"When Kelly gets hot, he's tough to stop," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "It's great to see him play with that joy, that happiness and that confidence. He had a big time fourth quarter and our guys kept feeding him."

Borrego said Oubre deserves consideration for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.

"I don't have all of the candidates, but I would vote for him if I had a vote," Borrego said. "There are number of players out there capable I'm sure, but Kelly has to be right there in the mix."

Detroit was feeling confident coming off a road win Monday night over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, marking the first time the Pistons (7-29) have won back-to-back games this season.

But Charlotte (20-19) jumped on Detroit early, making 7 of 11 3-point attempts in the first quarter and building a 26-point lead in the opening half. The Hornets never led by less than double figures after that.