Our Games & Puzzles page is ready to challenge you!

May we have a word? (Or two?)

Like, perhaps, a five-letter word for 'Yule song'? Or what about four letters, for 'archaelogist's find'? (We'll think about those for a minute.)

You can always spend some time on mooresvilletribune.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but we also have a great spot for you to have some fun and bend your mind a bit.

Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles, or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section.

Go to our page, and get busy. You can save a puzzle, print it out, start it over, error-check your work, even time yourself if you wish. Have a puzzle from a week ago that you forgot to do? No problem, you can go back and find it and work on it anytime. And if you ever need help, you can reveal a letter. Need even more help? Reveal the whole word.

As a subscriber, you have unlimited access to all of our puzzles, as well, of course, to all of our journalism.

So what are you waiting for? Get playing now; boost your brainpower here!

(Oh, and P.S.: We figured out the answers from those clues above with just a bit of letter revealing: 'C-A-R-O-L' and 'B-O-N-E'!)

