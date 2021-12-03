Our Town 100 YEARS AGO: Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

“Shinn’s Store Burglarized”

P. A. Shinn’s store, at Shinnville, seven miles northeast of Mooresville, was entered last Friday night and many articles of merchandise were stolen. The robbers used a pair of bolt clippers, cutting in twain the large iron bar that was lagged on the outside of a window, cut through the wire screen and entered. Several hundred dollars’ worth of stuff has been missed, including shoes, underwear, cigarettes, etc. Mr. Shinn has offered a reward of $25 for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the thieves. So far, he has no clue as to who entered his store.

Dec. 22

“Local Briefs”

Pension warrants have arrived for the old soldiers of the Confederacy and their widows. ‘Squire Voils has a number of warrants to be distributed which will very likely be in the hands of those for whom they are intended before Christmas. Each widow and soldier now drawing a pension receives $100 per year, $50 in June and $50 in December.

J. C. Rape killed the monster hog of the season last week when he butchered a Duruc-Jersey that weighed 587 pounds after being dressed. He secured 137 pounds of lard from this one swine.