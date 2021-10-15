Pöppelmann planning $19 million investment in Claremont over 3 years

A plastics manufacturer in Claremont plans to spend $19 million to add a new manufacturing building and 100 new jobs to the campus.

Pöppelmann Plastics USA, the U.S. division of a plastics manufacturer based in Germany, is expanding its manufacturing operation in Claremont on Heart Drive, according to a press release from the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation.

The plant produces plastic pots and cultivation systems for the horticulture industry as well as plastic parts for cars.

The expansion in Claremont over the next three years will include the addition of a 100,000-square-foot building. With the expansion, the company plans to add 100 jobs with an average wage of about $44,000. Wages will vary from position to position, the release said.

Economic incentives will be considered by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners and the Claremont City Council, according to the press release.

“Though this expansion is just beginning, it is the culmination of years of strategic growth and planning to diversify the Claremont operation,” Craig Moody, Pöppelmann Plastics USA president, said in the release.