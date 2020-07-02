Partnership puts loaner life jackets at Lake Norman access area

North Carolina Wildlife Officer Matthew Lee said he wanted to do something to remind people about the need for a life jacket while enjoying Lake Norman.
A few months ago, he explored the idea of putting loaner life jackets at access areas along Lake Norman, and thanks to a grant and a partnership with Duke Energy and Safe Kids, his idea is now a reality.
Recently, the loaner life jackets were put in place at Pinnacle Access and are coming to Stumpy Creek Access.
Lee said Duke Energy paid for the boards that the life jackets are attached to, and the grant from Seatow Foundation resulted in the donation of 80 life jackets.
Lee said the idea is to promote the use of life jackets. “We want to promote safety, especially over the coming holiday weekend. Hopefully if they see the life jackets, they will realize they need to wear one,” he said.
The life jackets are available for anyone needing one, Lee said. “It’s on the honor system,” he said. Life jackets can be taken and returned once the users return to shore. They will be cleaned regularly, Lee said.
He said one of the biggest issues he sees as he patrols Lake Norman is children in adult-sized life jackets. Lee said in the event of an emergency, an adult-sized life jacket can pull a child under water rather than do what it’s intended to do.
Lee said life jackets for children are available at the loaner board.
Life jackets are not only an increased safety measure but they are required by law, Lee said. A boat must have a life jacket for everyone on board, but adults are not required to have them on while boating, Lee said. Children under 13 are required to wear a life jacket while on the water, whether in a boat or being towed by a personal watercraft.
Wildlife officials said life jackets may literally save someone’s life. In 2019, 13 people died on North Carolina waterways and eight were not wearing a life jacket. In recent weeks, two people drowned in separate incidents and neither was wearing a life jacket, Lee said.
For more information on life jackets, visit www.ncwildlife.org.
