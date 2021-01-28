Passion for children drives group to show they are not forgotten

Members of the steering committee, many of whom are in the book club where the plans to start this local chapter were initiated, include Linda Morris, coordinator; Becky Deal, who helped in finding the church location and does a lot of the volunteering and helping out in the community; Chloe Gildberg, who leads the card ministry portion called Cards with Chloe and does all the birthday parties for HOMe in Mooresville; Donna Dunn, who is driving deliveries, volunteers and is a big supporter of everything that is done; Fran Nichols, who takes care of the Hope House in Huntersville and all their parties and has been a real great driving force in the North Mecklenburg area helping them be successful; Helene Snyder, the contact person with St. Therese Catholic Church and has helped with some of the collection drives in her area; Jeannie Strong, who helps a lot with the recruiting of drivers; Emily Nesbitt, who serves as the contact person with the Iredell-Statesville Schools; and Sharon White, a member at Broad Street UMC, who, Morris noted, “has a huge heart for this endeavor. We met Sharon when Becky arranged for us to be here at the church. She has such a heart for this and is our liaison with the church, and is always here making hygiene kits or delivering to schools. She is one of those that will do anything and everything.”