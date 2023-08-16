Ragnar (A276623) is a 2-year-old neutered bully breed mix who originally came to ICAS as a stray in February and was shortly after adopted. We thought that sweet Ragnar had found his forever home, however, through absolutely no fault of his, he was returned to the shelter on July 3rd. When Ragnar left ICAS in February, he did so weighing in around 60 pounds, however upon his return to us, he weighed only 48 pounds. Ragnar was anxious at first upon reentry to the shelter, likely due to stress from which he had experienced. Now, we are seeing the sweet, friendly and happy boy Ragnar we knew back in February reemerge! This handsome guy is easy to leash, however he does pull on the leash but responds to correction very well! He is food motivated and not a fan of going back to his kennel, which we don’t blame him. This sweet boy deserves nothing but the best from here on out. He is a sweetie indeed and we are so glad to see the Ragnar we know and love come back out of his shell! Come and meet this handsome boy! His adoption fee is waived!