After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time under the golden arches.
A touch of professional wrestling royalty comes to Mooresville this Saturday.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 9-15.
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 13-19. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The Cornelius congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop. Glen Sanders succeeds Nicholas Stowell who ser…
A 19-year-old from Mooresville was charged with statutory rape of a child after he was caught by a parent climbing out of the child’s bedroom …
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
The Mooresville Parks & Recreation Department recently received a $500,000 grant to assist with the continued revitalization of Liberty Park.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 9-15. For more information regarding specific plots of…