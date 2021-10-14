Pine Lake Prep's Noah Murphy is Athlete of the Week

Pine Lake Prep football player Noah Murphy was named the Athlete of the Week. In the Pride's 35-0 win over Bishop McGuiness on Oct. 8, Murphy rushed for 174 yards on eight carries. The junior running/defensive back averaged 21.8 yards per carry and scored two of the Pride's touchdowns. He had one 82-yard run. On the defensive side, Murphy had two tackles. He led the Pride in rushing in the game.