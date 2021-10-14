 Skip to main content
Pine Lake Prep's Noah Murphy is Athlete of the Week
Pine Lake Prep's Noah Murphy is Athlete of the Week

From left are Cliff Hunnicutt of blueharbor bank, sponsor of the award, Noah Murphy and Pine Lake Athletic Director Brett Hayford. 

 Photo used with permission.

Pine Lake Prep football player Noah Murphy was named the Athlete of the Week. In the Pride's 35-0 win over Bishop McGuiness on Oct. 8, Murphy rushed for 174 yards on eight carries. The junior running/defensive back averaged 21.8 yards per carry and scored two of the Pride's touchdowns. He had one 82-yard run. On the defensive side, Murphy had two tackles. He led the Pride in rushing in the game. 

