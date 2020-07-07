Pit row accident hits home for Team Penske crew member

Life in the pits can also be dangerous.

Just ask former Mooresville-based NASCAR Technical Institute student Zachary Price for confirmation.

Price, a native of Taylorsville and NTI graduate, was just about ready to change the right rear tire as an over-the-wall pit crew member of his Mooresville-based Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney early in the running of the Fourth of July holiday weekend’s Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway when he found out first-hand the dangers of his profession.

With chaos taking place along the narrowest pit row road in all of NASCAR, Price gets personally caught up in the mix.

Caught in the television cameras and witnessed by his immediate family members gathering in Taylorsville on what was also the 10th birthday of his son, Price was pinned in between a pair of crashing cars that takes the most obvious hit on his left leg. He is still able to push off his better leg to avoid additional damage before being pulled to safety by fellow pit crew members.

During the initially scary scene, the contact caused Price’s safety helmet to be knocked off his head and bouncing onto the asphalt. Also knocked to the ground, Price was still able to successfully avoid additional bodily harm.

The injury was the result of a six-car pileup near the entrance to pit road only 16 laps into the race. As a result, the race was red-flagged to full stoppage to allow medical personnel to attend to Price and enable track workers to clean debris.

Initially, a Team Penske statement said that Price was released from a nearby hospital following observation and was able to travel back to the Team Penske shop with the rest of the crew. He will be observed during this week.