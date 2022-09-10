Most residents of the Mooresville area have heard of The Christian Mission, but how many people really know about the positive influence of this benevolent organization?

On Aug. 25, my husband and I attended The Christian Mission Open House (celebrating 83 years of service to the community.) Although I had been to the building, located at 266 N. Board St. in Mooresville, multiple times in the past, I had actually never been inside of it.

Roger and I were greeted at the door and assigned a personal guide (Dana Skidmore) to show us around the facility. We quickly discovered that The Christian Mission is not just a food pantry providing the needy with a Band-Aid for a temporary fix.

“It is a crisis center for individuals and families to seek assistance with financial hardships, food insecurities, and individual betterment,” says Diane Smith, NETworX program coordinator. Ostensibly, there is so much more than seen at first glance. “The objective is to lift those in need out of poverty — to teach them how to become financially, emotionally and spiritually independent.” It is the mission’s hope that by educating the individual and the families the cycle of generational poverty will be broken.

There are four distinct sections to The Christian Mission — food, clothing, home accessories and education— all designed to help individuals and families in need.

Four steps to help people out of poverty

The first step is food.

The primary need of all human beings is to be fed. Pantry Employee Victoria Clifton explains the TEFAP (Temporary Emergency Food Assistant Program)

“No one in Mooresville goes hungry, and we make sure nutritional needs are met,” Clifton says. The TEFAP helps people with the first step of the journey out of poverty. Like the old adage … “We do not just give them a fish,” says Clifton. “We teach them how to fish.”

Food never goes to waste at the mission. If items reach “past self-life” those items are sent over to a local animal sanctuary. Periodically, there is a shortage of certain items. Currently, the mission is in need of dried pasta and pasta sauce. These are two of the basic staples in order to provide nutritious meals. Donations are always appreciated.

The second step is clothing.

These gently-used clothes help the individual get back into the workplace with professional looking attire that gives them confidence and the desire to succeed.

This section of The Christian Mission is inviting, pleasing to the eye and has a good variety to offer both men and women in a wide range of sizes. In addition, there are clothes for infants, toddlers and teens.

The third step is home furnishings and accessories.

The building is not large enough to accommodate a lot of furniture, but there is a lovely assortment available. In addition, there are blankets, bedding, towels, dishes, and kitchen tools which allow the individual to have a clean and comfortable home

The fourth step is education.

“We meet people right where they are and love them as they are.” This is a universal motto at The Christian Mission. They partner with local churches, businesses, leaders, grantors and volunteers to help and serve over 4,000 people every year. Their mission is to “provide resources, skills, education, and services to individuals and families to alleviate suffering and lower the rate of poverty in our area.”

NETworX

After food, clothing and home essentials are met, education becomes the goal to break the poverty cycle. The Christian Mission partners with NETworX (https://www.networxusa.org/) and teaches the individuals life skills to succeed. Each person is paired with a peer support system and receives financial literacy training, budgeting skills, life/social skills, job readiness training, job search training, and résumé writing assistance.

“The Christian Mission is a catalyst which empowers the community to become advocates and serve those in need to achieve an improved quality of life. We engage the community to recognize and remove barriers and challenge the way society views poverty,” says Diane Smith, NETworX program coordinator.

How can I help?

In order to run The Christian Mission successfully, it takes an “army” of volunteers. In addition to the employees, it is necessary to have eight to 15 volunteers per day working as a team toward the ultimate goal.

Would you like to be part of this life changing organization? Remember the words of Aesop, “No act of kindness is ever wasted.” There are numerous ways to volunteer.

Donations are taken at the loading area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. These much needed “treasures” are sorted by volunteers and organized in three categories — food, clothing, and home accessories — before they are displayed.

Grocery pick up volunteers pick up food at designated grocery stores and deliver the products to the Mission. (Job requirements: SUV or van, punctuality, friendly disposition, and a driver’s license.)

Pantry volunteers are needed Tuesday through Friday during three shifts: 8:30-11:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Job requirements: age 11+ can volunteer with a parent if the child is capable of helping for the length of the shift. Closed-toed shoes are required. Stock shelves, help clients and clean the area. This is a fantastic way for teenagers to get service hours and learn valuable life lessons.

Resource store volunteers must be at least 18-years-old. (Job requirements: must be friendly and outgoing. Help clients with items, check them into the system, hang and sort items and keep the area tidy and clean. If you have previously used a self-checkout at the grocery store, you are qualified to do this job! Resource Store Shifts are Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Senior companion is a great way to connect with seniors in need by developing a relationship with the individual, shop in the mission food pantry for them and deliver the groceries to their home.

Give Back Boutique is a wonderful way to donate your time. This stylish consignment shop is located at 478 Williamson Road Suite D (behind the building.) Their motto is “Fashion on a Mission.” Not only is it a lovely place to buy gorgeous clothes at bargain prices — the profits go directly to The Christian Mission.

“The purpose of our Open House is to celebrate the blessing of longevity that could only be accomplished through love, prayers and support of our donors,” explains Smith. “We want to provide more visibility to not only our faith partners but also to the community of the services we offer. We refer to August as our Gifts of Love and Dignity (GLAD) month and we intend to continue our open house event every year.”

The next Christian Mission event is the annual Turkey Trot — a 5K/fun run held on Thanksgiving Day. This year will mark the 12th anniversary of this major fundraiser for the mission — a truly fabulous way to help the needy, engage with others, be active and have fun all at the same time. (If you are interested in participating, a link to sign up will be available on The Christian Mission website in mid-October.)

“Whether you are a client, a volunteer, a donor, or a community member, The Christian Mission welcomes you with open arms!” Often people who have been helped out of poverty through the mission have returned to volunteer in the place that helped them lead successful lives. What an outstanding way to ‘pay it back’ and ‘pay it forward’ at the same time.

If you have any questions about volunteering, contact Ann Pardue, volunteer coordinator at volunteer@ourchristianmission.org.