Programs help keep former Wildcats product in the game

There is, indeed, life after playing basketball.
Mooresville native KiShawn Pritchett can concur.
Pritchett, practically a career-long Wildcats basketball performer due to his strong personal ties to Lake Norman High School — where he played at the prep level — and Davidson College — where he continued his collegiate court-level career—programs that each employ the same nickname in their respective athletic departments, continues to employ what he learned from the game to good use.
Upon recently receiving his degree in sociology from Davidson, Pritchett is not about to distance himself from the sport that played a huge role in his off-the-court development as well.
Keeping the game of basketball in play, Pritchett has made it a point to play a pivotal part in a pair of programs.
He has started a non-profit organization called The Thinkers Program that is designed to assist underprivileged children in his native Iredell County to learn to read.
Expanding his personal court, the former Davidson Wildcats starting guard is also making plans to travel outside the United States as an ambassador with an international organization that uses the power of sport — basketball in particular — to enhance the quality of life.
Pritchett followed up a successful high school career at Lake Norman, one that resulted in an All-State selection, by extending his playing career at the NCAA Division 1 level at Davidson College. Hampered practically throughout his collegiate career by a nagging injury that first took place during his senior season at Lake Norman, Pritchett overcame the setback that forced him to sit out a full season resulting in the receiving of redshirt status to work his way into the team’s starting line-up on numerous occasions.
During his fifth-year senior season at Davidson and after struggling to stay healthy, he decided to dedicate more of his time to his education and sought to continue to use basketball as a guide to increase his awareness to assist in other areas of social needs.
The Thinkers Program in particular hits close to home.
The non-profit project seeks to increase the literacy rates and the upward educational mobility of elementary students throughout Iredell County.
Designed to aid in the area of reading, the program works with youth as a way to provide the students with proper aid and training. A camp is on tap to make sure all participants receive literary training from education professionals aimed at arming the attendees with a solid foundation in in the reading department.
Based on the findings of those behind the push, 96 percent of third graders who are proficient in reading by comprehending the information as opposed to recognizing and reciting words graduate from high school. Based on the same information, students that are not proficient readers by the start of fourth grade are more likely to leave high school without a diploma.
Teaming alongside the local program, Pritchett is also making plans to join the international Shooting Touch fellowship program is Rwanda this fall.
The sport-for-development organization uses sport to educate and empower youth, women and their communities in efforts to help lead a healthier life.
In Rwanda, the program serves more than 1,300 youngsters ages 7-21 and 750 women 21-years-of-age and older in six rural communities in the Republic of Rwanda’s Eastern and North Provinces.
Pritchett is one of the fortunate few selected as a fellow to participate in the 11-month project that will get underway in October.
As part of the process, Shooting Touch uses basketball to construct courts, build teams and train coaches to supervise Rwanda’s first and only free youth league for girls and boys. Pritchett will also help deliver the program’s custom designed on/off court health education curriculum and organize health awareness events.
He is currently in the process of raising $4,000 for the cause. Donations range from $20, which provides a family of five health insurance for a full year, to as much as $1,000, covering the cost of one family day of health testing. The various amounts of donations each cover the cost of respective needs.{/div}
