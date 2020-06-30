Programs help keep former Wildcats product in the game

There is, indeed, life after playing basketball.

Mooresville native KiShawn Pritchett can concur.

Pritchett, practically a career-long Wildcats basketball performer due to his strong personal ties to Lake Norman High School — where he played at the prep level — and Davidson College — where he continued his collegiate court-level career—programs that each employ the same nickname in their respective athletic departments, continues to employ what he learned from the game to good use.

Upon recently receiving his degree in sociology from Davidson, Pritchett is not about to distance himself from the sport that played a huge role in his off-the-court development as well.

Keeping the game of basketball in play, Pritchett has made it a point to play a pivotal part in a pair of programs.

He has started a non-profit organization called The Thinkers Program that is designed to assist underprivileged children in his native Iredell County to learn to read.

Expanding his personal court, the former Davidson Wildcats starting guard is also making plans to travel outside the United States as an ambassador with an international organization that uses the power of sport — basketball in particular — to enhance the quality of life.

Pritchett followed up a successful high school career at Lake Norman, one that resulted in an All-State selection, by extending his playing career at the NCAA Division 1 level at Davidson College. Hampered practically throughout his collegiate career by a nagging injury that first took place during his senior season at Lake Norman, Pritchett overcame the setback that forced him to sit out a full season resulting in the receiving of redshirt status to work his way into the team’s starting line-up on numerous occasions.