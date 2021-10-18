Ready to run: Panthers' offense will look 'vastly different'

Stock up

CB Keith Taylor. There weren't a whole lot of bright spots for Carolina's defense after allowing 34 points, but Taylor had some moments. He finished with 10 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble. He did give up a touchdown pass to Adam Thielen and had a role in allowing Kirk Cousins' winning pass to K.J. Osborn. The problem for Taylor is his reps could be dramatically trimmed once C.J. Henderson and Stephen Gilmore return from injuries.

Stock down

Clock management. The Panthers were called for a delay of game Sunday — after returning to the field following a timeout. When Darnold broke the huddle, he noticed at least two players were out of position. Unable to fix the alignment, he tried to call for a second timeout, which is against NFL rules. The issue was the Panthers had already lost two wide receivers to injuries and there was some confusion between deep-on-the-depth-chart wide receiver Alex Erickson and a tight end as to where to line up. "Sam was in a bad position where they were all lined up wrong. So that falls on us as coaches to get that done right," Rhule said.