Recognition remains saving grace for area all-star selection

Just being there on the roster will wind up being satisfaction enough for the only local selection originally named to participate in this year’s annual North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star games.

Lake Norman’s Kerri Coffman, a member of the school’s latest graduation class, will be welcomed and recognized as a member of the NCAA’s East-West girls All-Star soccer talent pool during next summer’s scheduled organization gathering.

Earlier this month, the decision was made to officially cancel all the games involving some of the top outgoing senior class student-athletes from across the state participating in several sports.

In addition to girls soccer, all-star action was also slated to be held in boys soccer, girls and boys basketball and football.

All the games, set to be held next month, have been canceled. The NCCA has made the decision to retain all coaches named to the teams’ respective directories.

As a salute to all players unable to return, the organization will recognize all selections during the halftimes of their games.

Coffman, a midfielder by position, was named to the NCCA’s West All-Star squad for pending participation in the scheduled annual clash early this summer that was slated to pit some of the state’s top upper-class performers facing off against each other.

The selection came on top of previous All-I-Meck Conference and first-team All-Region 9 recognition also earned by Coffman previously during her high school career.

Coffman is the only area player to be present on either the girls and boys soccer teams as well as the two basketball and football rosters.