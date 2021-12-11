Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission

Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-setting amount of money for The Christian Mission’s capital campaign for the construction of a new facility in downtown Mooresville.

The “Night of Impact” fundraiser hosted by the local philanthropists raised more than $500,000 in a single night, said Amy LaCount, executive director of The Christian Mission. “It’s the single-largest fundraising event in the Mission’s 80-year history,” LaCount said.

The fundraiser brings the capital campaign total to nearly $2 million, LaCount said. The organization aims to close on the new North Main Street property by the end of the year. They expect to break ground by mid-2022 with the facility opening sometime in 2023.

“We’re just really excited to help more people break the cycle of generational poverty and this building is going to allow us to do that,” LaCount said. “We see it as a community center where all are welcome. I think it’s an exciting time for not just the Mission but it’s also an exciting time for our community.”