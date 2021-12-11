Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission

Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-setting amount of money for The Christian Mission’s capital campaign for the construction of a new facility in downtown Mooresville.
The “Night of Impact” fundraiser hosted by the local philanthropists raised more than $500,000 in a single night, said Amy LaCount, executive director of The Christian Mission. “It’s the single-largest fundraising event in the Mission’s 80-year history,” LaCount said.
The fundraiser brings the capital campaign total to nearly $2 million, LaCount said. The organization aims to close on the new North Main Street property by the end of the year. They expect to break ground by mid-2022 with the facility opening sometime in 2023.
“We’re just really excited to help more people break the cycle of generational poverty and this building is going to allow us to do that,” LaCount said. “We see it as a community center where all are welcome. I think it’s an exciting time for not just the Mission but it’s also an exciting time for our community.”
Betty and Randy Marion wanted to give back to the community, especially as Mooresville continues to grow with new residents who may need a little help now and then, said the couple’s daughter, Jennifer Marion Mills.
“The Christian Mission holds a special place in my parents’ hearts,” said Mills. “They really believe in taking care of our community and The Christian Mission is our community.”
The Christian Mission’s new facility, called the Betty and Randy Marion Center, is a way to further help those in need, said LaCount. It will be built on an outparcel in downtown Mooresville near Food Lion at 971 N. Main St. The new two-story, 20,000-square-foot facility will house the organization’s food pantry, resource store and warehouse on the first floor with expanded community meeting space, offices for case management and a computer lab on the second floor. The new building will allow the organization to have programming space and classrooms, LaCount said.
More than 140 people attended the “Night of Impact” fundraiser, “an absolutely enjoyable evening,” with Christmas trees in each room, a red-carpet entrance and harpist, LaCount said. “I would say it was the event of the year.”
The event’s goal “was to inspire people about building dignity and transforming lives, which is the slogan for our capital campaign,” LaCount said.
The Christian Mission was founded in 1939 and is dedicated to giving hope, resources and life skills training to Mooresville’s poorest families. Each year, the organization serves more than 4,000 individuals in the Lake Norman area providing opportunities and resources that help satisfy immediate needs like food, clothing, utility and housing assistance. The organization coordinates with other local agencies and churches to provide client assistance and maintains a relational database.
“We feel like the event was a huge success,” LaCount said, thanking the Marion family for its continued support. “They’re not just funders,” she said. “They're all in.”
To donate to The Christian Mission, visit the website at https://ourchristianmission.org/ or mail a check to P.O. Box 62 Mooresville, N.C. 28115.