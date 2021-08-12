Reeses
Meet Reeses! Reeses Is a little shy at first but hold on,, he starts purring the second he is in... View on PetFinder
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney addressed mounting COVID-19 concerns during a highly-charged Board of Educati…
One man is dead after a shooting at Magla Park on Wednesday night, according to the town of Mooresville.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
A Mooresville man is facing a dozen counts of identity theft.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney emphasized Wednesday the new 2021-22 required state social studies standards …