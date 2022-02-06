Religion briefs

Barbecue fundraiser

The Methodist Men at Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church is selling whole smoked pork butts. Cost is $38 each with proceeds benefiting missions and local charities. Orders should be placed online at willchapumc.org/umm by Feb. 13. Preorders are required as there will be no sales on pick-up day.

A drive-thru pick up will be held Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, 575 Brawley School Road.

Newcomers class

St. Therese Catholic Church is offering to all women a 10-week Just Moved – Newcomers class which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights, and find the courage to put down roots all over again. Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost of the book is $10. If interested, contact Sophia McNiff at 704-519-8178 or sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at 704-663-3575 or tracyderoos@gmail.com.

Monday service