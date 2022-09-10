Rescue Ranch: Beagle Puppies looking for new homes

Rescue Ranch has puppies. We rescued Bailey, a pregnant beagle, when she was at risk of being put down in a shelter. She had 10 healthy pups who are ready for their forever homes. They are beagle mixes and we’re not sure who the father is, but they are as cute as they can be! They love to give puppy kisses and play with squeaker toys. They come with their first round of vaccines and a spay/neuter voucher. Their adoption fee is $300. To learn more and apply to adopt a pup, visit RescueRanchAdoptions.com. Hurry up, ‘cause there is only one boy left.