Restoration work is underway

Scott Allred with Brushcan Custom Murals and Design out of Asheville was busy at work Thursday on this mural at 202 North Main Street. He noted that he had one more section on this particular to work on highlighting DeLuxe Ice Cream and then he would be moving to another area of this North Main Street Phase II, which is slated for sign restoration work.

