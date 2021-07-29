RHODE 3
Related to this story
Most Popular
Phaedra Pistone of Mooresville was recently crowned Mrs. US Continental after a weekend competition in Stuart, Florida.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 15-21. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education will be holding an emergency meeting today at 5 p.m. in the MGSD Performing Arts Cen…
On July 10, Katy Clatterbaugh of Mooresville was crowned Mrs. Cosmos International 2021 at The Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate. As the ne…
- Updated
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education unanimously voted at a special emergency meeting Sunday evening to make masks option…
A fatal fire is under investigation on Loram Drive, near Troutman Tuesday night.
It is usually in Spring on that last early cool morning, during the off-peak hours of the day when most of the boaters and fisherman are not y…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 4-17.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
- Updated
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.