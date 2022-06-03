Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Every graduating class has a list of accomplishments that the school’s administration is quick to boast about at their graduation ceremony. Fo…
Last week, the quarry area at Carrigan Farms was transformed to a tropical island with white sands, pineapples, hula dancing and more.
A sea of blue walked onto the Coach Joe Popp Stadium field as the band played “Pomp and Circumstance” marking the beginning of the 2022 Moores…
The coronavirus mutant that is now dominant in the United States spreads faster than its omicron predecessors, is adept at escaping immunity and might possibly cause more serious disease. The new variant is a member of the omicron family, but it carries a mutation called delta that was a feature of the variant that was dominant in the middle of 2021. This appears to allow the virus to escape immunity from vaccines and prior infection, especially if someone was infected in the huge omicron wave that swept the world late last year and early this year.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 15-21.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 15-21. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Many hotels across the United States have done away with daily housekeeping service, making what was already one of the toughest jobs in the hospitality industry even more grueling.
A North Carolina man who scored a $10 million lottery prize is now convicted of first-degree murder. In August 2017, Michael Hill said he bought a non-winning ticket before deciding to try his luck on another scratch-off game. When he checked the new ticket, he discovered his “life changing” jackpot win. “I saw the one and then the zero and it still didn’t hit me,” he told the N.C. Education ...
Only a handful of NFL stadiums, all built more than 20 years ago, have not used public funds — but this trend is not exclusive to the gridiron.