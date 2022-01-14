ROSIE
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an economic incentive agreement to Battle Copacking, Inc. for the const…
An investigation into a fire that claimed one life Tuesday is underway.
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
Pictures from a home security system led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on breaking and entering and larceny charges.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…
Looking around the cafeteria at South Iredell High School, Will Vuk had a revelation that might elude many high schoolers. He noticed that the…
Today, The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newsp…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
From an early age, Parks Cornelius discovered the value of hard work and helping others, and those traits have been a part of his character al…