Hickory's Gateway Pub & Grill makeover is part of a new season of the television show “Bar Rescue” on the Paramount Network.
A Charlotte man has been charged with breaking into a Mooresville business.
The N.C. License Plate Agency in Mooresville has moved.
A 50-yead-old Stanley man died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 near the 32 mile marker.
The pleasant weather Saturday drew crowds to downtown Mooresville to celebrate the town’s 150th birthday.