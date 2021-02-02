Sawyer helping lead charge to amend age minimum for marriage

"I guess the theory is that if you can't buy alcohol or rent an apartment or get a credit card, you surely shouldn't be able to get married before age 18," Sawyer said.

According to the Tahirih Justice Center, it is estimated that more than 10,000 marriage license applications had a minor listed. According to its research, at least 50 counties issued licenses with 4,000 minors listed between 2000 and 2019.

“The filing of HB41/SB35 ‘Amend Lawful Age to Marry/18 Years of Age’ is a step on the path to protecting upcoming and future generations,” said Donna Pollard, child marriage survivor advocate and founder of Survivors’ Corner. “I have been advocating passionately for this change to prevent other vulnerable girls from becoming trapped in a life of exploitation and abuse as I once was. If you want to prevent cycles of poverty, domestic violence and sexual abuse, this bill does that by providing the opportunity for young girls to develop into strong, independent women.”

According to the press release, Sawyer is joined by Sens. Valerie Foushee, and Danny Britt, as well as Reps. Jason Saine, Brian Turner, Ashton Clemmons and Kristin Baker, and partnered with Laura Puryear from McGuireWoods Consulting LLC to bring the bill to the floor of both houses of the North Carolina legislature.

“This bill would take North Carolina from behind the national curve to a leadership position in the movement to end child marriage,” Casey Carter Swegman said, the forced marriage initiative project manager at the Tahirih Justice Center. “The urgency is growing, as many of North Carolina’s neighboring states have already made progress against child marriage. If we do not pass this law now, North Carolina will increasingly become a regional destination for child marriage.”

