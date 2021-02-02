Sawyer helping lead charge to amend age minimum for marriage

The state of North Carolina took a step toward ending marriage for those under 18, something Sen. Vickie Sawyer (District 34) is proud to get behind. She said it was about getting North Carolina on the same page as other states and to protect young girls who can potentially be exploited by marrying underage.
Currently, someone in North Carolina can get married as young as 14.
“It pains me knowing that North Carolina is tied with Alaska for having the lowest age for marriage in the United States. This legislation will protect so many vulnerable children who are forced into marriages and subjected to the negative personal and societal repercussions that follow suit,” Sawyer said in a press release from the Tahirih Justice Center, which worked with Sawyer to introduce the legislation. The Tahirih Justice Center is a national, nonprofit organization that serves immigrant survivors fleeing gender-based violence.
A pair of bills (House Bill 41 and Senate Bill 35) look to end the practice in the state, which hasn't amended the law in 20 years. The Tahirih Justice Center says that the laws "do not consider research from the last decade that shows the devastating effects of early marriage on girls’ safety, welfare, and wellbeing, and links child marriage with human trafficking and other abuse and exploitation."
The legislation would make 18 the minimum age for marriage, with no exceptions.
"I guess the theory is that if you can't buy alcohol or rent an apartment or get a credit card, you surely shouldn't be able to get married before age 18," Sawyer said.
According to the Tahirih Justice Center, it is estimated that more than 10,000 marriage license applications had a minor listed. According to its research, at least 50 counties issued licenses with 4,000 minors listed between 2000 and 2019.
“The filing of HB41/SB35 ‘Amend Lawful Age to Marry/18 Years of Age’ is a step on the path to protecting upcoming and future generations,” said Donna Pollard, child marriage survivor advocate and founder of Survivors’ Corner. “I have been advocating passionately for this change to prevent other vulnerable girls from becoming trapped in a life of exploitation and abuse as I once was. If you want to prevent cycles of poverty, domestic violence and sexual abuse, this bill does that by providing the opportunity for young girls to develop into strong, independent women.”
According to the press release, Sawyer is joined by Sens. Valerie Foushee, and Danny Britt, as well as Reps. Jason Saine, Brian Turner, Ashton Clemmons and Kristin Baker, and partnered with Laura Puryear from McGuireWoods Consulting LLC to bring the bill to the floor of both houses of the North Carolina legislature.
“This bill would take North Carolina from behind the national curve to a leadership position in the movement to end child marriage,” Casey Carter Swegman said, the forced marriage initiative project manager at the Tahirih Justice Center. “The urgency is growing, as many of North Carolina’s neighboring states have already made progress against child marriage. If we do not pass this law now, North Carolina will increasingly become a regional destination for child marriage.”
