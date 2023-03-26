The following meals will be served in all schools April 3-7.

Mooresville schools

Monday

Breakfast – Breakfast pizza, Cheerios, granola, fruit punch, applesauce.

Lunch – Barbecue sandwich, cheese dippers, pinto beans, mixed vegetables, green peas, peach cup; Park View, EMIS, MIS and Rocky River also have veggie lovers wrap; EMIS and Rocky River also have grilled chicken wrap; MHS Devil Blvd. location every day has: Pizza Hut cheese and pepperoni pizza, spicy chicken sandwich, carrots with Ranch dip, oven baked fries, black bean and corn salad, garden salad, fruit (cake on Tuesday for holiday treat); MHS Magnolia Street location every day has: grilled chicken salad, chicken Caesar salad, chicken tender salad, buffalo chicken salad, veggie lovers entrée salad, buffalo chicken wrap, grilled chicken wrap, chicken Caesar wrap, chicken tender wrap, veggie lovers wrap, carrots with Ranch dip, black bean and corn salad, garden salad, fruit, (cake for Tuesday for holiday treat).

Tuesday

Breakfast – Blueberry muffin, strawberry yogurt, Goldfish colors crackers, mozzarella string cheese, orange juice, mixed fruit cup.

Lunch – Holiday meal – sliced turkey with gravy, baked ham and pineapple, dressing, roll, green beans, creamed potatoes, blueberries with whipping topping, cake; Park View, EMIS, MIS and Rocky River also have veggie lovers wrap.

Wednesday

Breakfast – Strudel, apple NutriGrain bar, honey roasted sunflower seeds, fruit punch, strawberry cup.

Lunch – Chicken fillet sandwich, macaroni and cheese, steamed broccoli, potato tots, mixed berry cup; Park View, EMIS, MIS and Rocky River also have veggie lovers entrée salad.

Thursday

Breakfast – Cinnabar, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, cheddar string cheese, grape juice, applesauce.

Lunch – Orange chicken, steamed brown rice, breaded mozzarella dippers, green peas, glazed carrots, blueberry crumble; Park View, EMIS, MIS and Rocky River also have veggie lovers entrée salad; EMIS and Rocky River also have grilled chicken salad with crackers.

Friday

Easter break. No school.

Iredell-Statesville and NB Mills Year Round schools

Monday

Breakfast – Mini pancakes, whole grain toaster pastries, assorted cereals, graham crackers, fruit, juice.

Lunch – Chicken fillet sandwich, ham and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes, green peas, apple cobbler.

Tuesday

Breakfast – Cinnamon bar, whole grain toaster pastries, assorted cereals, graham crackers, fruit, juice.

Lunch – Popcorn chicken with roll, cheese Hot Pocket, refried beans with chips, corn, fruit cocktail.

Wednesday

Breakfast – Yogurt with grahams, whole grain toaster pastries, assorted cereals, graham crackers, fruit, juice.

Lunch – Cheeseburger, loaded potato, dill pickles, greens, craisins.

Thursday

Breakfast – Sweet roll, whole grain toaster pastries, assorted cereals, graham crackers, fruit, juice.

Lunch – Cheese pizza, beef ravioli with breadstick, steamed cabbage, carrots and dip, fruit.

Friday

Easter break. No school.