Similar setbacks send sidetracked Spinners sinking

That sinking feeling.

The Mooresville Spinners can relate.

The Spinners suffered similar setbacks — each of them in fact decided by a single run — in two of their three games played over the course of an active as-many-night span, sandwiching the lone triumph in between the two defeats.

Mooresville racked up a pitching-rich, 5-1 downing of the fellow Southern Collegiate Baseball League member and perhaps arch-rival Lake Norman Copperheads. That came in the middle part of a 5-4 decision dropped at the gloves of the defending SCBL champion Piedmont Pride and a denied come-from-way-behind, 9-8 loss to the Statesville Owls.

Emerging from the spree, the Spinners headed back out on the field for a full slate of league-only affairs owning a 3-5 overall record that included a 3-2 showing in all affairs carrying pivotal circuit-counting clout.

In the lone win of the three coming in the contest against the league member Copperheads, Spinners pitchers put on a show. Combined, the staff of starter Joey Cobb (Denver, Lenoir-Rhyne University) and relievers Andrew Dye (Vilas, Lenoir-Rhyne), Sterling Thomas (Waynesville, Erskine College), homegrown talent Jackson Reid (Mooresville, Lenoir-Rhyne) and Noah Eaker (Cherryville, Campbell University) limited the Copperheads to just the lone run on a total of three hits while striking out 14 between them. Dye picked up the win in his relief role.

At the plate, the Spinners piled up nine hits and rode a mid-game rush of runs to the win. Mooresville tallied all five of its runs over the course of a four-inning span.