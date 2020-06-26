Similar setbacks send sidetracked Spinners sinking

That sinking feeling.
The Mooresville Spinners can relate.
The Spinners suffered similar setbacks — each of them in fact decided by a single run — in two of their three games played over the course of an active as-many-night span, sandwiching the lone triumph in between the two defeats.
Mooresville racked up a pitching-rich, 5-1 downing of the fellow Southern Collegiate Baseball League member and perhaps arch-rival Lake Norman Copperheads. That came in the middle part of a 5-4 decision dropped at the gloves of the defending SCBL champion Piedmont Pride and a denied come-from-way-behind, 9-8 loss to the Statesville Owls.
Emerging from the spree, the Spinners headed back out on the field for a full slate of league-only affairs owning a 3-5 overall record that included a 3-2 showing in all affairs carrying pivotal circuit-counting clout.
In the lone win of the three coming in the contest against the league member Copperheads, Spinners pitchers put on a show. Combined, the staff of starter Joey Cobb (Denver, Lenoir-Rhyne University) and relievers Andrew Dye (Vilas, Lenoir-Rhyne), Sterling Thomas (Waynesville, Erskine College), homegrown talent Jackson Reid (Mooresville, Lenoir-Rhyne) and Noah Eaker (Cherryville, Campbell University) limited the Copperheads to just the lone run on a total of three hits while striking out 14 between them. Dye picked up the win in his relief role.
At the plate, the Spinners piled up nine hits and rode a mid-game rush of runs to the win. Mooresville tallied all five of its runs over the course of a four-inning span.
With the bat, Max Lecroy (Asheville, Lenoir-Rhyne University) paired base knocks and also drove home a run to key the attack. The crew of Jacob Whitley (Clemmons, UNC Charlotte), Wade Chandler (Apex, UNC Asheville), C.J. Neese (Greensboro, N.C. State University), Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College), Kye Andress (Stanley, Catawba Valley CC), Darien Farley (Denver, Caldwell CC), and Justin Fox (Concord, Erskine College) all added a base hit to the cause. Neese and Greene were both also credited with a run batted in apiece.
To get the ball rolling when facing off against the Piedmont Pride, a bid to overtake the reigning league champions nearly succeeded.
In the pitching department, the arms belonging to starter Neese and relievers J.P. Perez (Mooresville, UNC Asheville), Jason Hudak (Mooresville, UNC Wilmington) and Nolan DeVos (Harrisburg, Davidson College) combined to allow the five runs on seven this while striking out 11.
At the plate, Fox piled up three hits while Whitley doubled for one of his two knocks and also drove home three teammates. Greene and Chandler joined rank and file with teammates Jake Whitcomb (Weddington, Elon University) and John Burns (Charlotte, Erskine College) to account for single base hits apiece.
Filling a rare non-SCBL date with a game against the in-Iredell County housed Statesville Owls, an attempt to climb back from as much as a seven-run deficit resulted in forging an 8-8 tie before the Spinners ran out of comeback fuel in the 9-8 loss.
Trailing by an 8-1 count at one point, the Spinners forged the tie before suffering the defeat.
With the bat, Spencer Bright (Iron Station, Carson Newman University) came up with the big blow in the form of a three-run double, while the duo of Chandler and Neese each tacked on two hits each to the effort.
Mooresville headed back into play set to appear in a mid-afternoon-in-early-evening doubleheader against the Concord Athletics before returning to its home Moor Park site to face the Carolina Vipers. Following a non-league trip to take on the Thomasville Hi-Toms, the Spinners open action for the week with a game against the Piedmont Pride set to take place Monday afternoon on Truist Field in Charlotte that also serves as the home of the Minor League Baseball Class AAA member Charlotte Knights.