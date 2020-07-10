Slowly, high school sports stay on track to start fall season

A slow and steady start.

Several area-based high school sports programs, particularly the ones slated to begin competition during the upcoming fall season, are among the ones taking such just a course of action in order to be prepared when or even if they are allowed to return to the fields of play.

Members of Mooresville High School’s girls and boys cross country teams continue to convene each morning to conduct group exercises and also partake in some scheduled distance runs as a way to remain on track to hopefully engage in regular-season competition.

They are joined by numerous additional athletic programs at MHS, among them soccer and football as fellow fall sports as well as the winter season’s basketball, as well as other surrounding schools by participating in strictly volunteer sessions that are also limited by participation numbers and the amount of personal contact allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re just trying to be ready in case we can have our season,’’ stated one of the harriers gathering on the grounds behind the MHS Annex Building.

The official return date of high school sports continues to remain unclear.

N.C. High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker is still hopeful the fall season will start on time, and she shared that with members of the media during earlier this week’s virtual online Zoom conference call.

The current schedule still has the state’s prep-level fall sports starting official practices Aug. 1 and opening night for high school football on Aug. 21.