Members of local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wards gathered at the Fibrix warehouse on Bucks Industrial Park Drive with a simple goal in mind: Help others in need.
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 22-28. …
Consider the brakes applied.
Now more than ever, with the weather warming up as summer quickly approaches, the residents of Mooresville who have been cooped up for the bet…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners, in a 5-1 vote on Monday, postponed action on an utility extension request for a planned 220 single-fam…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 18-24. For more information regarding specific plots …
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 25-May 1.
A high speed chase ended with the arrests of two women on narcotics charges.
The grand opening for the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park will be held June 5 and will be a day to not only commemorate the life o…