Soaked Spinners sit idle still seeking season’s first win

All wet.
That’s just the boat the Mooresville Spinners continue to find themselves in these days.
Managing to actually engage in only one of their scheduled three games over an as-many-day span due to rain earlier this week, the Spinners remained up the creek without a paddle with their current season-long losing streak extended following an 8-1 decision to the Carolina Vipers.
Adding some additional injury to the outcome, it was also rendered in what was the official Southern Collegiate Baseball League debut for Mooresville and placed it at the 0-3 level for the season overall and to the 0-1 beginning in league play in the process.
Of the remaining appearances all also postponed by rain, both of them were also on tap to take place opposite fellow SCBL opponents.
Rainouts were called in games against the Carolina Venom and the Piedmont Pride in league encounters. When and/or if those games will be rescheduled remains to be determined.
Making the season’s first road trip to take on the Vipers in action held on the campus of Mountain Island Charter High School, the Spinners were limited to just the one run and only managed three hits in being dealt the defeat.
Starting pitcher Joey Cobb (Denver, Lenoir Rhyne University) worked the first five innings, failing to allow a run on three hits while striking out five. In relief efforts, the crew of Jackson Reid (Mooresville, Lenoir Rhyne), Javi Martinez (Fuquay Varina, Catawba Valley Community College) and Tyler White (Huntersville, Tusculum College) all garnered mound time. Combined, the cast allowed the eight runs on six hits while adding two more strikeouts to the mix.
On the offensive front, the trio of Brayden Combs (Fort Mitchell, Ky., Rice University), Houston Koon (Campbell University) and Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College) all scratched out a base hit apiece.
The Spinners secured the initial lead with a run in the top half of the first inning. However, the allowing of five Vipers runs in the last of the sixth turned a tide that also saw the hosts tack on a single run in the seventh and tally two more times in the last of the eighth.
Following another scheduled non-league appearance against the Statesville Owls, Mooresville headed back into action over a limited Father’s Day weekend set to host SCBL rival Lake Norman Copperheads before traveling to take on the Concord Athletics on consecutive dates. Results from those all of those affairs were posted too late to be included in this edition.