Special screening on track to support charitable organizations

Several local recipients will be among the near 100 such organizations in place within a surrounding 11-county area garnering some additional and much welcome — especially at this particular time — financial support from a special drive-in movie fundraiser taking place tonight at nearby Charlotte Motor Speedway,
CMS, actually officially located in Concord, will be featuring the 2016 animated family-themed film “The Secret Life of Pets” to be shown on the facility’s 16,000-square-foot and high definition television screen.
The movie gets underway at 7 p.m. Wednesday (today) while gates to the site will open two hours earlier.
All proceeds realized from the early summer benefit will go to support the Speedway Children’s Charities, which includes a number of area charities among the 93 being served across the sprawling 11-county region that includes Iredell County in the crowd.
The movie screening will take place in the infield area of CMS. Guests in attendance will proceed to the viewing area via the Gate 26 tunnel in place near the track’s Turn 3.
Cost of attending is $30 per vehicle, with all funds raised aiding the SCC. Due to overwhelming response, the event is a complete sellout. No additional tickets remain available.
All attending are encouraged to remain in and/or near their vehicles throughout the presentation in order to practice proper social distancing procedures. All are also asked to wear a face mask when leaving their vehicles areas to use the provided restroom facilities.
All guests are responsible for furnishing their own refreshments. No concessions will be available.
