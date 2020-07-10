Speed reading a must for celebrated NASCAR Tech graduates

Speed reading will be a must for members of the most recent graduating class from Mooresville’s NASCAR Technical Institute.

That will be the case later this month when they will be among the ones being feted on a NASCAR Cup Series car being driven in a scheduled race by one of Mooresville’s very own.

Local-based Team Penske driver and Mooresville resident Brad Keselowski, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, will be teaming up to help recognize all of the 225 Class of 2020 graduates representing each one of University Technical Institute’s 13 campuses that counts NTI on its roster during a scheduled race on tap to take place at the Texas Motor Speedway July 19.

The tribute it taking place since the COVID-19 pandemic prevented all of the grads from having their very own special ceremony to acknowledge their achievement.

Team Penske’s Keselowski, the 2012 Cup champion, will sit behind the controls of his organization’s No. 2 Ford in a one-of-a-kind paint scheme with the names of all of UTI’s recent graduates, including those from the Mooresville campus, on place.

“This is such a cool deal,” said John Dodson, vice-president of business alliances & NASCAR at NTI. “We’re delighted for all of our students in receiving this special recognition.”

As industry partners of Universal Technical Institute, Team Penske and fellow sponsor participant Würth USA have found a creative and high-profile way to honor recent graduates of the nation’s leading automotive technician training school — on the roof of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski in the NASCAR Cup Series.