Spinners reset special salute to attending military personnel

Consider it a case of missed signals.

The Mooresville Spinners have tossed a change-up into their previous plans and will now conduct their traditional Military Appreciation Night later this week as part of an extended post-Fourth of July holiday celebration.

The Spinners, a presence in Mooresville since 2014 as a wooden-bat level collegiate baseball organization, will be hosting a Military Appreciation Night on their homefield Moor Park facility prior to and practically throughout their scheduled game now set for Thursday night against the non-conference member Catawba Valley Stars based out of the Hickory area.

Any past as well as present military personnel will be admitted to the game free of charge with valid identification. Special recognition ceremonies are also on tap to take place throughout the evening as well.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. but gates to the contest open well in excess of an hour before the first pitch.

The night’s plans call for several in-game events to be held to specifically identify all the military personnel in attendance along with additional vital attendees for their services.

On their particular part, the Spinners will be donning special one-time-only uniforms for the contest provided by season-long sponsor Bases Loaded Sports. Following play, the game uniform jerseys will be available for auction, with proceeds benefiting the Welcome Home Veterans organization.

The game is the first of three consecutive home games for Mooresville that will also take it halfway through the remainder of the upcoming weekend.