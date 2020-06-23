Spinners set to showcase skills on professional stage

Spinners set to showcase skills on stage

Consider the Mooresville Spinners among the fortunate few.

The established program in place since the late spring/early summer of 2014 will be among the limited number of fellow Southern Collegiate Baseball League roster entries to receive some royal treatment during special upcoming portions of the ongoing regular-season schedule.

The Spinners are among a number of fellow SCBL squads to be treated to surroundings associated with the game of baseball at the professional level when facing off against one of the in-circuit counterparts.

As many as three times beginning later this month, Mooresville will engage in play opposite the rival Piedmont Pride in contests scheduled to be held on the same site that serves as the homefield of a current yet idle professional baseball franchise.

The now-named Truist Field was until recently known as BB&T Ballpark in uptown Charlotte until being renamed as the hometown Minor League Baseball member Charlotte Knights continued a naming partnership with the financial group. Last year, BB&T merged with Sun Trust Banks to become Truist Financial Corp.

As a result, the area-based Piedmont Pride has entered into an agreement that will allow them to host nearly 20 of their SCBL contests at the site.

Presently, the professional Minor Baseball League campaign remains in a suspended state. It also remains unknown whether there will be any baseball played at that level all season.

With the field idle as a result, it has become available to conduct the SCBL contests.