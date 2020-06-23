Spinners set to showcase skills on professional stage

Spinners set to showcase skills on stage
Consider the Mooresville Spinners among the fortunate few.
The established program in place since the late spring/early summer of 2014 will be among the limited number of fellow Southern Collegiate Baseball League roster entries to receive some royal treatment during special upcoming portions of the ongoing regular-season schedule.
The Spinners are among a number of fellow SCBL squads to be treated to surroundings associated with the game of baseball at the professional level when facing off against one of the in-circuit counterparts.
As many as three times beginning later this month, Mooresville will engage in play opposite the rival Piedmont Pride in contests scheduled to be held on the same site that serves as the homefield of a current yet idle professional baseball franchise.
The now-named Truist Field was until recently known as BB&T Ballpark in uptown Charlotte until being renamed as the hometown Minor League Baseball member Charlotte Knights continued a naming partnership with the financial group. Last year, BB&T merged with Sun Trust Banks to become Truist Financial Corp.
As a result, the area-based Piedmont Pride has entered into an agreement that will allow them to host nearly 20 of their SCBL contests at the site.
Presently, the professional Minor Baseball League campaign remains in a suspended state. It also remains unknown whether there will be any baseball played at that level all season.
With the field idle as a result, it has become available to conduct the SCBL contests.
The Pride and Mooresville Spinners will square off against each other a total of three times on the field, among the most between fellow league members.
The Spinners, boasting of a downtown Mooresville Moor Park facility that ranks among the best places to play in the SCBL, will make the short trip down South down Interstate -77 to meet the Pride in games on tap to take place June 29, July 22 and 28.
Due to the fact that all three of those dates fall during the course of the work week, the starting time for each will be noon. Only the Pride’s games taking place on the weekend will feature evening start times.
There remains a catch in place, however, for those wishing to watch the games in person.
Due to the coronavirus that has caused the prevention of play on the part of the site’s home professional team, no stadium seating will be used. Fans can reserve one of the seven available concourse restaurants at the field. Each of the spaces has a maximum capacity of 25 people.
When games take place between the Spinners and the Pride, they will serve to match the franchises that collected each of the past two SCBL tournament championship crowns. Mooresville gloved the title during its first season of participation in the league two years ago, while the Pride prevailed last year to win its second SCBL title in franchise history.
The teams are also tabled to meet several times in games being held on the Spinners’ home Moor Park playing field as well as the SCBL remains one of the limited number of collegiate-level circuits to conduct play.
This week, Mooresville follows up play at home — note the schedule change — against the rival Lake Norman Copperheads set for Wednesday night byventuring outside the circuit ranks against the Statesville Owls Thursday night. The Spinners visit the Concord Athletics for a twilight doubleheader Friday night before returning home to host the Carolina Vipers Saturday night.