Spinners shown some mercy in suffering season’s worst setback

The way it turned out, the Mooresville Spinners were thankful to get this one out of their system.
The seven-year-old Spinners allowed as many single-game runs as they have all season and were nearly held to what would have wound up being just their season’s second shutout in dropping an 11-1 decision to the current Southern Collegiate Baseball League leader and reigning postseason tournament champion Piedmont Pride.
Doing so on Mooresville’s Moor Park surroundings to boot during what was also being promoted as traditional Teacher Appreciation Night, it wound up being the Spinners who were taught a thing or two in being dealt just their second in-league setback over the course of the previous six games opposite fellow SCBL foes.
With the outcome taking place in what also wound up being the only originally-scheduled contest able to take place around the past weekend’s weather-related concerns, the Spinners head back into action this week sporting a now 9-6 ledger to show for all affairs being conducted against common league counterparts that also continues to carry the most clout in an overall 11-10 record.
Piedmont Pride 11, Spinners 1
Appearing in the second of the late week’s planned games after the first was unable to take place at all due to rain, the Spinners managed but a single run produced in the home half of the sixth inning that at the time ended a consecutive surge of 11 straight runs tallied over the course of a four-inning span on the part of the Pride to account for the final 11-1 spread.
It was the second time all season that Mooresville allowed a double-digit run total to an opposing team, and the 10-run difference now stands as the largest such difference endured during the course of a single contest all season. The affair was actually terminated following the home team’s turn at bat in the bottom half of the seventh inning — two short of regulation nine innings of play — due to the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule employed by the SCBL.
The bout pitted the two teams that combined account for each of the past two SCBL postseason tournament titles. Mooresville dog tagged its first-year existence as a league entry when winning the coveted tournament title two years ago. Last year, it was then Piedmont entry that emerged with that same keepsake championship crown in tow to replace the Spinners as official league kingpins.
The decision was, for all practical purposes, sealed on the part of the Pride following their six-run uprising in the fourth frame. Mooresville was able to dodge being dealt just its second shutout of the season so far when logging in with what wound up being its only tally mark coming in the home half of the sixth stanza.
Still, even in defeat, the unfavorable verdict was just the second suffered on the part of the Spinners over the course of their last six games held against common conference counterparts.
In absorbing the loss, starting pitcher Joey Cobb (Denver, Lenoir Rhyne University) was tagged with the decision. In his footsteps, the collection of fellow staff members including Maddox Holshouser (Salisbury, UNC Greensboro), hometown product Jackson Reid (Mooresville, Lenoir Rhyne University), Nolan DeVos (Harrisburg, Davidson College), and Javi Martinez (Fuquay Varina, Catawba Valley Community College) all also took turns trying to turn the tide. Combined, the crew allowed the 11 runs — all coming over the course of the first four innings — on nine hits while striking out eight.
Offensively, the Spinners were prevented from failing to register a run courtesy of one of the team-best two this cranked out off the bat being swung by catcher Jacob Whitley (Clemmons, UNC Charlotte). Also for the home team, Nick Solomita (Huntersville, UNC Greensboro) swatted a double and was joined by teammate Wade Chandler (Apex, UNC Asheville) with single base knocks apiece.
Upcoming schedule
Well rested courtesy of consecutive open dates bridging together the end of the weekend and the start of this week, respectively, Mooresville returns to action this week by following up late Tuesday’s visit to take on the SCBL member Carolina Vipers in action with results posted too late to be included in this edition by staying put on the road to pay a call on the league entry Carolina Venom on Wednesday.
The Spinners then kick off a three-game, end-of-the-week and into-the-weekend homestand — one that is actually extended to a season-high stretch of five games in succession when taking into account what also is on track to take place the following week as well — when venturing outside the SCBL ranks for one of the few remaining times during the course of regular-season play by hosting thel Race City Bootleggers back in Moor Park on another edition of Thirsty Thursday night.
Mooresville stays at home and resumes pivotal SCBL play when seeking some much-wanted revenge against the invading first-place Piedmont Pride on Friday night prior to opening its attendance gates much earlier than regular when capping annual Craft Beer Festival festivities opposite the in-league arch rival Lake Norman Copperheads on Saturday. Gates to that affair will be unlocked shortly before 5 p.m., as much as a half-hour earlier than during the course of regular home games.
