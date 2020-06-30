Sports' mistakes erased?

Ever had one of “those” days?
Me? All the time. In fact, I kind of get used to them.
Primarily, most of my personal such situations revolve, believe it or not, around the world of sports. I know. Who would have thought that?
These days, as I kick back and think over the many mistakes I have made, I often wonder if history could change and actually make them disappear. I doubt very seriously if they would have made a difference. With deepest and sincere apologies to the late Dr. Richard Todd, my all-time favorite college professor, history remains what it was and there is no way of making amends.
But boy oh boy, just imagine if that was not the case. Never mind. I’ve gone through the trouble of compiling my very own list of only some of the major mistakes I have made taking place in costly situations that, if I could, I would like to see emerge with totally different results. Stay with me now as I reveal just a limited number of the marks in the record book that I would like to see completely destroyed, removed or rebranded from my personal sports history scorebook.
Here goes:
The dropping of the pass when wide open in the end zone costing my team a possible go-ahead touchdown late in what was at the time the Mooresville Midget Football League championship game.
The errant throw following a routine stop from shortstop to first base foiling my pitching teammate’s attempt at a perfect game during third-round play in the Mooresville Recreation Department’s youth postseason.
The stolen bounce pass resulting in a fast-break layup by the opposing team sealing the deal on a last-second defeat in what was my very first varsity-level high school basketball game as a starting guard.
The unintentional undercut defensive play made on the same steal knocking the legs out from under the opponent resulting in him suffering a fractured wrist that also cost the counterpart most of his following spring’s last high school-level baseball season.
The ill-fated pitch made to the batter leading to a go-ahead home run eventually standing up as the margin of difference in my final high school pitching appearance on Senior Night no less to foil that celebration.
The missing of that free throw with just a second left on the game clock denying my then freshman year college dormitory team the chance to defeat the sophomore dorm’s champion and end our postseason tournament play.
The wobbling yet still-standing 10 pin that refused to fall ending my all-time personal best streak of eight straight bowling strikes that still stands as the closest I have ever come to a perfect game.
The stubborn birdie putt that rested partially into the 18th green’s cup but never fell that prevented me from posting that first-ever round under-par during play in a club championship competition.
There are many more. Hopefully, I am spending more time in the present making sure I don’t repeat such acts in the future rather than protest about the past performances that can never change. It’s a lesson well worth learning that would make the late Dr. Todd proud.
