Sports' mistakes erased?

Ever had one of “those” days?

Me? All the time. In fact, I kind of get used to them.

Primarily, most of my personal such situations revolve, believe it or not, around the world of sports. I know. Who would have thought that?

These days, as I kick back and think over the many mistakes I have made, I often wonder if history could change and actually make them disappear. I doubt very seriously if they would have made a difference. With deepest and sincere apologies to the late Dr. Richard Todd, my all-time favorite college professor, history remains what it was and there is no way of making amends.

But boy oh boy, just imagine if that was not the case. Never mind. I’ve gone through the trouble of compiling my very own list of only some of the major mistakes I have made taking place in costly situations that, if I could, I would like to see emerge with totally different results. Stay with me now as I reveal just a limited number of the marks in the record book that I would like to see completely destroyed, removed or rebranded from my personal sports history scorebook.

Here goes:

The dropping of the pass when wide open in the end zone costing my team a possible go-ahead touchdown late in what was at the time the Mooresville Midget Football League championship game.

The errant throw following a routine stop from shortstop to first base foiling my pitching teammate’s attempt at a perfect game during third-round play in the Mooresville Recreation Department’s youth postseason.