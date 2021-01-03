Related to this story
Most Popular
Christmas came right on time for one member of an area-based professional car racing organization.
Consider it a page directly out of the “school of hard knocks” text book.
Hope still floats.
Mooresville High School’s volleyball team got just it wanted for Christmas
Just in time for Christmas, Lake Norman has been gifted a world record of its very own.
Just before the dam was abruptly built, one area entry was able to successfully navigate its way through at-the-time still untroubled waters.
What a thrill ride!
One to grow on.
Youth is being served.