Academic attention adds to area soccer standout’s success

Getting the job done on the field and in the classroom has it perks.

One local player can definitely relate.

Charlotte men’s soccer team member and Mooresville native Preston Popp is among the members of the nationally-ranked 49ers roster to be named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District III First-team, as officially released earlier this week.

Popp, a junior, landed the distinction for the first time in his career after doing his part to help Charlotte earn its 15th appearance in the NCAA postseason tournament and remain nationally ranked for the majority of the season.

Popp, a Second Team All-Conference USA, and United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region selection, shared the league’s Golden Boot Award after finishing tied for the league-lead with five goals in Conference USA play. He finished the season with a team-leading six goals.

Popp, who was a Conference USA All-Freshman team selection in 2018, scored game-winning goals against No. 7, Kentucky (March 6), Florida Atlantic (April 10), and FIU (April 14). He also scored goals against UNCW (Feb.20), South Carolina (March 20), and Old Dominion (April 4). In addition, Popp claimed the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week award twice: March 9 and April 13.