ACC title tilt to take place in front of limited on-site audience

For the fortunate few.

Based on current North Carolina state and local regulations due to COVID-19, the capacity for the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game has been set at seven percent in the Bank America Stadium in Charlotte.

As a result, a maximum number of 5,240 attendees will be allowed in-person access to later this week’s contest to determine the official ACC football champion.

As was previously communicated at the point of sale, all tickets would be fully refunded if local and state guidelines reduced the capacity for the game. An automatic refund will be applied to the same method of payment used to purchase tickets. Should state and local guidelines change between now and this weekend, the ACC will adjust accordingly.

Tickets for the 2020 game will only be available through the two participating institutions.

This year’s ACC Football Championship Game will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday and features a premier nationally top-three showdown between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson.

The game will be televised nationally by ABC.