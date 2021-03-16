ACC wows NCAA men’s tournament field with seven selections

Wow, what a crowd!

Seven Atlantic Coast Conference programs earned bids to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech were selected to compete in the event, which begins Thursday, with all games this year being contested in the Indianapolis area.

This marks the seventh time – and the fifth straight tournament – the ACC has placed at least seven teams in the NCAA Tournament field. Nine from the conference earned bids in 2017 and 2018. Seven ACC teams also made the field in 2007, 2009, 2016 and 2019.

Virginia (18-6) earned a No. 4 seed in the West Region and will play Saturday against No. 13 seed Ohio University (16-7). The reigning national champions, the Cavaliers are making their 24th appearance in the tournament, including their school-record seventh straight and their eighth in the last nine tournaments under head coach Tony Bennett. Virginia is 35-22 all-time in the NCAAs, including Final Four appearances in 1981, 1984 and 2019.

Florida State (16-6) earned a No. 4 seed in the East Region and will face No. 13 seed UNC Greensboro (21-8) on Saturday. FSU will play in its fourth consecutive tournament and 18th all-time. Florida State is 21-17 in NCAA play and making its eighth trip to the tournament under head Coach Leonard Hamilton.