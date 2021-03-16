Ace puts golfer in crowd

By rule, a single solitary shot does not a golf round make.
By rule, there are exceptions to any rule.
Consider this, then, one of the latter.
With a single swing of the club, one of the newest members of an established weekly gathering of senior-aged golfers made himself right at home as part of the crowd. It came during the course of the round used to also stamp himself as a regular course contributor.
Newcomer Tim Sullivan, no relation despite the fact that he also shares his first name with an immediate family member, registered a rare hole-in-one during the course of a recent round taking place as a participant in the regular midweek meeting of players at Mooresville’s Mallard Head Country Club that instantly made him a celebrity.
Sullivan’s version of the sport’s perfection took place on the course’s par-three 12th hole that is usually one of the first ones played by the Wednesday morning group. He selected his nine-iron to cover the required distance in a single shot. If there was any sorrow to be shared by the striker as well as the remaining members of his foursome, it came in the fact that none of them were able to actually see the ball disappear into the cup. The way the hole was laid out made the following of the shot impossible. Only when they reached the green and began searching for the ball did they find it in the cup.
For the newest nicknamed “Sully” in the group, for which he has been asked to attach the “No. 2” to his designation, it was his second career ace. It was a first, though, as a member of the MHCC cast.
For that, he was able to fit right in.
That was the case as, is tradition, “Sully No. 2” footed the bill for a celebrative “round on him’’ for any and all others wishing to join him in a post-play salute with their favorite beverage in hand.
The effort came on one of the designated four holes on the course when an additional group prize is also presented for landing a shot closest-to-the-pin in place. Even by golfing standards, which may rival fishermen as ones sometimes stretching the truth, it’s downright difficult to deny the owner of an ace the right to claim closest-to honors on that hole.
For the second Sully, the feat also came with some mixed results. It took place to highlight his fourth round as a member of the group. By rule, players must post a minimum of four scores before being included in the overall weekly competition that is based on a points-scoring system. This time, despite a notion or two by group members that the guideline be set aside as a way to acknowledge the accomplishment, the exception was not granted.
As a result, he was ineligible to vie for that distinction that would have greatly enhanced his personal prize package. Still, the points he tallied on that hole helped him compile a grand total that now remains the one to beat among all other participants.
It came close to getting higher. On another of the course’s par-three holes during the very same round, Sully No.2 came close to shattering the odds when his tee shot actually clipped the cup before just refusing to fall. It was also one in which all fellow group members could actually track the ball’s path. In full agreement, it was the one they all felt for sure was going to drop.
As fraternity pledges go, the one completed by Sully No.2 will be hard-pressed to duplicate by any other interested incoming member.