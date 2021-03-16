Ace puts golfer in crowd

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the newest nicknamed “Sully” in the group, for which he has been asked to attach the “No. 2” to his designation, it was his second career ace. It was a first, though, as a member of the MHCC cast.

For that, he was able to fit right in.

That was the case as, is tradition, “Sully No. 2” footed the bill for a celebrative “round on him’’ for any and all others wishing to join him in a post-play salute with their favorite beverage in hand.

The effort came on one of the designated four holes on the course when an additional group prize is also presented for landing a shot closest-to-the-pin in place. Even by golfing standards, which may rival fishermen as ones sometimes stretching the truth, it’s downright difficult to deny the owner of an ace the right to claim closest-to honors on that hole.

For the second Sully, the feat also came with some mixed results. It took place to highlight his fourth round as a member of the group. By rule, players must post a minimum of four scores before being included in the overall weekly competition that is based on a points-scoring system. This time, despite a notion or two by group members that the guideline be set aside as a way to acknowledge the accomplishment, the exception was not granted.