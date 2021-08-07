Ace timely in golfer’s quest to secure team roster position

A feather in her golf cap.

If ever current Hough High girls golf team hopeful Riley Tanner needed one, she got it just in the nick of time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mooresville played a role in making that happen.

Tanner, in the planning process of seeking a roster position on the Huskies girls golf team for the upcoming fall season, made just such a positive move in the right direction during a recent round held at the Mooresville Golf Club course.

The 16-year-old Tanner, a resident of Cornelius, selected a five iron as the club of choice to cover the required distance at the host site’s par-three 12th hole. As it turned out, she picked perfectly. The single shot traveled all of the 159 yards in one fell swoop to result in her registering her first career hole-in-one.

The ace is expected to loom large on Tanner’s personal resume when she attends tryouts for the Hough High girls golf team this month.