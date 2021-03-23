Advancing so far puts Pine Lake on brink of state finals berth

Far and near.
After advancing as deep as ever before, the road in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A class boys soccer playoffs has taken Pine Lake Prep back close to home.
The travel-weary Pride defied their lower-seeded status for the third time overall and second most impressive of the three when parlaying a second-half comeback charge into a 2-1 nipping at the heels of Gray Stone Day.
Doing so in third-round statewide quarterfinals play held on the campus of Pfeiffer College in Misenheimer, Pine Lake gathered in the win to merit the right to move on into this week’s NCHSAA West Region finals that is also the equivalent to the state’s final four.
The Pride, runners-up in their PAC-Conference, improved to the 12-2-1 mark for the season overall with their third straight second-season upset based on seeding status. Pine Lake owns the No. 9 seed in the 16-team West Region bracket. It’s elimination of No. 5 Gray Stone Day accounted for another feather in the cap of this year’s team.
The Pride previously also defeated a No. 8 Christ The King seed during the course of opening-round play before then sending shock waves across the region when dealing the No. 1-seeded Starmount entry a loss as well. As a result, Pine Lake remains the lowest initially seeded entry in the West Region to make it as far as the state semifinals round.
The latest effort on the part of the team comes following an 0-1-1 start to its season back in late January. The surge through the first full and active week of the state playoffs – with all three rounds taking place over the course of a five-day span – keeps in place Pine Lake’s season-best string of seven straight wins allowing it to become the first Pride team to dig so deep into postseason play.
For the Pride, it needed and received a strong second-half showing to advance.
Facing a 1-0 halftime deficit to a Gray Stone Day entry previously undefeated and – as a result of a single tie – riding a season-long stretch of non-losing appearances, Pine Lake pieced together a come-from-behind effort to secure the verdict.
For the Pride, they collected a goal apiece from the twosome of senior midfielder and team co-captain Calvin Brownewell and classmate/position cohort Cole Hoover, while junior middie Griffin Nixdorf did his part to also aid the cause by pitching in with an assist.
After surrendering the lone first half goal, senior Pride goalkeeper Anthony Dotson shut the gate’s door to merit the favorable outcome.
Familiarity fills Pine Lake’s plate entering the next-to-the-last phase of the playoffs.
The Pride paired up opposite PAC-7 Conference member and regular-season champion and West Region No. 3 seeded Community School of Davidson in the West Region finals for the shot at reaching later this week’s scheduled NCHSAA 1A state finals.
Twice during the course of regulation play, the two teams tangled with the Pride actually holding its own in the series. The teams evenly split their decisions, with the Pine Lake loss taking place in overtime. The final four marquee meeting also matches the teams ranked first and second, respectively, in the most recently-released N.C. MaxPreps.com 1A class boys soccer standings.
The West Region winner will move on into the NCHSAA state finals that will be held later this week at the host WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Pine Lake Prep is seeking its program’s first-ever boys state championship title.