Advancing so far puts Pine Lake on brink of state finals berth

Far and near.

After advancing as deep as ever before, the road in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A class boys soccer playoffs has taken Pine Lake Prep back close to home.

The travel-weary Pride defied their lower-seeded status for the third time overall and second most impressive of the three when parlaying a second-half comeback charge into a 2-1 nipping at the heels of Gray Stone Day.

Doing so in third-round statewide quarterfinals play held on the campus of Pfeiffer College in Misenheimer, Pine Lake gathered in the win to merit the right to move on into this week’s NCHSAA West Region finals that is also the equivalent to the state’s final four.

The Pride, runners-up in their PAC-Conference, improved to the 12-2-1 mark for the season overall with their third straight second-season upset based on seeding status. Pine Lake owns the No. 9 seed in the 16-team West Region bracket. It’s elimination of No. 5 Gray Stone Day accounted for another feather in the cap of this year’s team.