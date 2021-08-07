Advantage allows Spinners to take lead in bid for tournament title

Ahead in the count.

The Mooresville Spinners summer-season college baseball team secured the upper hand and moved closer to another program milestone following a favorable, 8-5 decision racked up over the Concord Athletics. The win came in the opening game of the best-of-three championship series in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League postseason tournament.

The Spinners continued to capitalize on the role of serving as the second-season attraction’s host by gathering in their third straight win over the course of a four-day span on their familiar Moor Park facility. They also close to within one more such similar outcome of also gloving another league tourney title to put on display.

Game two of the first-to-win-two-games series was set to take place late Friday night. Should a third and decisive contest be required, it was on tap to take place on Saturday.

Mooresville, garnering the No. 4 seed among the seven teams in the SCBL and as a result being forced to engage in play during all scheduled rounds of the weeklong season-ending affair, overcame an initial bottom half of a first-inning deficit and took the lead for good in the top half of the third frame to deal the countering No. 2-seeded A’s the loss.

Spinners 8, Athletics 5, (Game 1)