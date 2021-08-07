Advantage allows Spinners to take lead in bid for tournament title

Ahead in the count.
The Mooresville Spinners summer-season college baseball team secured the upper hand and moved closer to another program milestone following a favorable, 8-5 decision racked up over the Concord Athletics. The win came in the opening game of the best-of-three championship series in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League postseason tournament.
The Spinners continued to capitalize on the role of serving as the second-season attraction’s host by gathering in their third straight win over the course of a four-day span on their familiar Moor Park facility. They also close to within one more such similar outcome of also gloving another league tourney title to put on display.
Game two of the first-to-win-two-games series was set to take place late Friday night. Should a third and decisive contest be required, it was on tap to take place on Saturday.
Mooresville, garnering the No. 4 seed among the seven teams in the SCBL and as a result being forced to engage in play during all scheduled rounds of the weeklong season-ending affair, overcame an initial bottom half of a first-inning deficit and took the lead for good in the top half of the third frame to deal the countering No. 2-seeded A’s the loss.
Spinners 8, Athletics 5, (Game 1)
Once getting going, the underdog Spinners took off. Down by a 2-0 count through one full stanza, Mooresville knotted the issue in the top half of the second before seizing the lead for good with a four-run rally in the visitor’s half of the third. From there, the two teams traded a total of two runs apiece to account for the final spread.
On the pitching front, reliever Trey Lambert (North Wilkesboro, Catawba Valley Community College) collected the win after coming on out of the bullpen. Starter Seth Whitley (Maiden, Appalachian State) and fellow firemen Javi Martinez (Fuquay Varina, Grambling State University) along with T.J. Rasar (Sherrills Ford, Brunswick Community College) also shared mound time. Combined, and with Rasar being tagged with the save, the crew allowed the five runs on just as many hits while using 15 strikeouts to help overcome the total of 11 issued bases on balls.
Offensively, James Hinson (Sylva, Catawba Valley) took the team’s outright lead in home runs with the belting of a shot that surfaced as the longest of the five extra-base knocks managed by the Spinners all game.
Justin Fox (Concord, Anderson College) chirped in with a triple among his team-high three hits, while the threesome consisting of homegrown talent Tafton Hensley (Mooresville, College of the Canyons), Anthony Hennings (Weddington, Elon University) and Drew Needham all drilled a double each among their two base hits apiece. Spencer Bright and Dante DeFranco (Hillsborough, UNC Charlotte) added a base rap apiece.
Upcoming games
Appearing as a finalist in the SCBL tournament accounts for the fourth time in franchise history that Mooresville has made it that far into postseason play. The Spinners seek their third all-time tournament title and first since capturing that second crown in the summer of 2018.