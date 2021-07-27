Agreement again pairs area with professional bull riding as partners

Together again.
In a round-about way, Mooresville is once again back in the professional bull riding business.
With a local outlet in place, Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has announced a multi-year agreement to be the official “Life Out Here” partner for Professional Bull Rider, the world’s leading bull riding organization.
The partnership, which brings together two of the largest brands in their respective industries, features a robust multi-channel marketing plan. It includes a Tractor Supply-branded TV broadcast set, CBS television integrations and commercials, enhanced digital media experiences, local store activations across the country and custom content incorporating Tractor Supply and PBR rider talent.
For the first time ever, the PBR broadcast desk on CBS will transform from a set within the arena to a Tractor Supply-branded, open-air broadcast booth featuring both brands and enabling fan engagement during the pre-show broadcast. Tractor Supply will also have exclusive branding with the in-arena broadcast booth as announcers provide dirt-side commentary, conduct rider interviews and capture the excitement of the competition.
“Tractor Supply customers are some of Professional Bull Riding’s biggest fans, and a partnership with PBR presents an ideal opportunity to support our customers and their passions,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president, marketing, at Tractor Supply. “Professional bull riding is an exciting, dynamic and rapidly growing sport, attracting many fans who live and love Life Out Here. We are very excited about our partnership with PBR and the potential it also brings to attract new customers to Tractor Supply while bringing more PBR action to our local communities.”
Tractor Supply will have a flagship presence at the league’s top U.S. tours — the PBR Unleash The Beast tour and PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour — with local store activations corresponding to these tour events. Tractor Supply will also be a key partner at the PBR Global Cup, a five-country tournament considered to be the “Olympics” of bull riding. Additionally, PBR will produce and distribute a custom content series for Tractor Supply on its media channels.
“PBR is thrilled to welcome Tractor Supply as one of the largest partners in our sport across multiple tours, PBR Global Cup and our CBS television broadcasts,” said Sean Gleason, commissioner and CEO, PBR. “We’re especially excited about the new look and enhancements Tractor Supply will bring to PBR on CBS, along with the nationwide visibility our sport will gain in being integrated into many of the Tractor Supply retail channels.”
It’s a reunion of sorts. Former multiple-time PBR World Champion J.B. Mauney, a Mooresville native, captured the sport’s premier title in both 2013 and again in ’15 on his way towards becoming the first pro bull rider to surpass the $7 million mark in career earnings. He has also won the PBR World Finals event two times, in 2009 and 2013. In his first year of competition, he won the Rookie of the Year in 2006. He qualified for the PBR World Finals 15 times in his career, doing so consecutively from 2006-20.