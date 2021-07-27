Agreement again pairs area with professional bull riding as partners

Tractor Supply will have a flagship presence at the league’s top U.S. tours — the PBR Unleash The Beast tour and PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour — with local store activations corresponding to these tour events. Tractor Supply will also be a key partner at the PBR Global Cup, a five-country tournament considered to be the “Olympics” of bull riding. Additionally, PBR will produce and distribute a custom content series for Tractor Supply on its media channels.

“PBR is thrilled to welcome Tractor Supply as one of the largest partners in our sport across multiple tours, PBR Global Cup and our CBS television broadcasts,” said Sean Gleason, commissioner and CEO, PBR. “We’re especially excited about the new look and enhancements Tractor Supply will bring to PBR on CBS, along with the nationwide visibility our sport will gain in being integrated into many of the Tractor Supply retail channels.”

It’s a reunion of sorts. Former multiple-time PBR World Champion J.B. Mauney, a Mooresville native, captured the sport’s premier title in both 2013 and again in ’15 on his way towards becoming the first pro bull rider to surpass the $7 million mark in career earnings. He has also won the PBR World Finals event two times, in 2009 and 2013. In his first year of competition, he won the Rookie of the Year in 2006. He qualified for the PBR World Finals 15 times in his career, doing so consecutively from 2006-20.