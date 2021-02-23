All aboard, area postseason-bound entries start road trip

Despite that, though, Pine Lake wound up being shouldered with the overall No. 9 seed among the 16 teams forming the 1A class boys West Region bracket. PLP put its season’s success to the test when traveling to take on No.8 region seed North Stanly in first-round play. The contest was set to take place late Tuesday.

Reward for potentially posting the opening-round upset win on the part of Pine Lake comes in the form of a possible meeting with the West Region’s overall top-seeded entry in Mitchell County set to take place on the latter’s home court pending its as-anticipated win in first-round play over No. 16 seed Research Triangle Round two of the fast-break paced postseason is set for Thursday, with third-round affairs slated to be held over the upcoming weekend.

The path to advancement is nearly as difficult to traverse on the part of Lake Norman’s girls teams.

Despite fashioning a runner-up finish in the I-Meck during a season marred by a mere two-point loss to that crowd’s eventual regular-season champion and resulting top-seeded entry, the Wildcats settled with the No.10 seed in the NCHSAA’s 4A girls West Region pool

As a result, the once-beaten entry ventured into the week slated to square off against No. 7 seed Charlotte Myers Park late Tuesday.