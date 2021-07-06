All alone keeps Mooresville race team owner at top of Xfinity field

“When we did put our last set of tires on, I wasn’t sure we’d be able to get through that many cars. I don’t know what happened on those last couple of restarts. I couldn’t really see what was happening. We were fortunate to get by that stuff and get through that stuff without any damage to our race car.”

Busch restarted seventh on Lap 40 after the final caution for the multicar wreck. He made up four positions almost immediately and passed for the lead in Turn 3 on the following circuit.

NASCAR only permits regular top-tier Cup Series drivers such as Busch to compete in a total of five Xfinity Series events during the course of the season’s schedule. Busch is committed to participate in this weekend’s scheduled affair on track to take place in Atlanta.

Already a perfect four-for-four in such showings, he sees no real reason to apply the brakes now.

“Since we’re this close,’’ said Busch, “we might as well go five for five. That would certainly be nice. That would be special.”

Busch was set up for the win following an 11-car wreck that also damaged other contending cars.