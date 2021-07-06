All alone keeps Mooresville race team owner at top of Xfinity field

Granted, no man is an island.
But one local professional racing-related enthusiast – filling multiple roles as both a driver and administrative entrepreneur – continues to stand in the spotlight all but himself.
Taking advantage of a late wreck that foiled other contenders, not to mention fresher tires for the final six-lap green-flag run, Mooresville-based Kyle Busch Motorsports owner and namesake won the July Fourth holiday weekend’s running of the Henry 180 at Wisconsin’s Road America road course track. Busch claimed his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in four starts this season.
On Lap 41 of 45, Busch took the lead for good. Over the next four laps, the driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota widened his lead to 3.522 seconds at the finish over a teammate to post the win.
Busch won in his Road America debut – it also accounting for NASCAR’s return to the site for the first time since 1956 — and for the 101st time in his career, extending his own series record. He remains the only driver in the series to reach the triple-digit barrier in regards to the total number of wins registered. The unexpected victory came after Busch experienced several off-track excursions that luckily didn’t deprive his car of the speed necessary to win.
“Obviously, tires—that was the saving grace for us,” said Busch, who got four new tires under caution on Lap 36. “We had a set of tires left over.
“When we did put our last set of tires on, I wasn’t sure we’d be able to get through that many cars. I don’t know what happened on those last couple of restarts. I couldn’t really see what was happening. We were fortunate to get by that stuff and get through that stuff without any damage to our race car.”
Busch restarted seventh on Lap 40 after the final caution for the multicar wreck. He made up four positions almost immediately and passed for the lead in Turn 3 on the following circuit.
NASCAR only permits regular top-tier Cup Series drivers such as Busch to compete in a total of five Xfinity Series events during the course of the season’s schedule. Busch is committed to participate in this weekend’s scheduled affair on track to take place in Atlanta.
Already a perfect four-for-four in such showings, he sees no real reason to apply the brakes now.
“Since we’re this close,’’ said Busch, “we might as well go five for five. That would certainly be nice. That would be special.”
Busch was set up for the win following an 11-car wreck that also damaged other contending cars.
“I didn’t really come up here coming up expecting to win,’’ said Busch, who also collected the 200th overall win for his Toyota manufacturer, “just wanted to learn the track. When you’re in position toward the end of the race, your mindset definitely changes and you get in the grove of what you’ve got a job to do.”
Busch lined up seventh following a restart with six laps left to run but was able to make the most of fresh tires to take a shot at the lead. He was then able to make the move into the top spot and held on to it over the course of the final five laps around the host road course.
After seeking his fifth Xfinity Series triumph over the season, it may also well mark Busch’s final showing completely in the lower-tier circuit. He acknowledged the criticism he – along with several other Cup Series drivers — received for “beating up on the little guys” by winning in a series chock full of drivers attempting to work their way up to the premier Cup Series status.
“Sometimes,’’ said Busch, “you drive guys away. That’s part of it. I still own a truck team, so I’ll still run my Truck Series races that I can.”